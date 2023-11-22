FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 13.0 %
Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
