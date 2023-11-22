FY2023 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Boosted by Cormark

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$337.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.77.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.