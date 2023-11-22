FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $1.11 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Stories

