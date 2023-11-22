FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issued By William Blair

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arcellx in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Arcellx alerts:

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of -0.57. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $56.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arcellx by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcellx by 72.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arcellx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.