FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALPN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

