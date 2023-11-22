FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

