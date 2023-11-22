FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of LUCD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 97.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

