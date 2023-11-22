FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

