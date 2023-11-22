Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) will issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Futu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Futu by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

