Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Howard Diamond Sells 47,250 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Diamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $851.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Frontier Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

