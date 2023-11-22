Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $84.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,682,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

