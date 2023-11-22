FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $153.83 on Monday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after buying an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

