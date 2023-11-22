First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.12. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 483,906 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.4 %

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 145,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,374,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

