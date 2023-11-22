Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

GSM opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $916.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

