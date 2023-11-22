Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Fastly worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

FSLY stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,227 shares of company stock worth $11,055,653. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

