Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.