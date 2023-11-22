Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 150,242 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.66.

ERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

