Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.76.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

