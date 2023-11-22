Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $209.55 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

