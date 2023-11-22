EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $9.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.86.

EQB Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EQB opened at C$72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a 52-week low of C$53.86 and a 52-week high of C$84.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.45.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

