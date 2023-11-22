Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Issues Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

ENLT stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

