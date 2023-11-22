Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Issues Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 4.3 %
ENLT stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
