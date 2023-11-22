EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMKR

EMCORE Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.