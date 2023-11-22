Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.17 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in UniFirst by 1,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.