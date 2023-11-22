Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Trading Up 1.0 %

POOL opened at $352.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.54 and its 200-day moving average is $350.75. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

