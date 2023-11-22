Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. TD Securities upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

