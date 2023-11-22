Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Dycom Industries worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 330,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.