Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.25 and a beta of 2.52. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

