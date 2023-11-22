Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.