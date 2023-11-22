DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62. 63,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 780,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,334 shares of company stock worth $150,354. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,656 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

