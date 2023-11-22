Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $121,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 491,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

