DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-$12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.