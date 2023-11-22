dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $3,645.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,677,297 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02547443 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,173.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

