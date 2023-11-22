Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Hits $119.42 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $119.42 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00031090 BTC on exchanges.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

