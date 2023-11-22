DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Edgio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Edgio stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Edgio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $97.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

