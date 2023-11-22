Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.