Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0933 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $30.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

