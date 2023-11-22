Critical Survey: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) vs. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Union Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.39 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.91 Union Pacific $24.88 billion 5.44 $7.00 billion $10.42 21.30

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTAI Infrastructure and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 9 14 1 2.67

Union Pacific has a consensus target price of $238.96, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41% Union Pacific 26.37% 49.14% 9.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Pacific has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Union Pacific beats FTAI Infrastructure on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

