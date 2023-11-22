Critical Comparison: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerus and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

81.7% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -32.40% -84.23% -23.16% Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Tenon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $162.05 million 1.89 -$42.78 million ($0.28) -6.04 Tenon Medical $690,000.00 7.45 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.13

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

