Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($47.54) and last traded at GBX 3,644 ($45.59), with a volume of 46991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,650 ($45.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 3,798.08%.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

Cranswick Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,784.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,555.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,375.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total value of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.