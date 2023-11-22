ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.06 on Monday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $642,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

