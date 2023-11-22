ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.06 on Monday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $642,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
