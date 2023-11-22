Comparing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.05) -6.28 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -20.20

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vista Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 696.18%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -78.02% -70.32% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

