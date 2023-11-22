Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,220% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SID

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,538.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.