Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,220% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.8 %
SID opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
