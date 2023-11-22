Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,147,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,835,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 107.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

