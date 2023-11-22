Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Dividend Announcement

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,147,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,835,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 736,721 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

