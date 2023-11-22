Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 36.30% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRND. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TRND opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

