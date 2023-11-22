Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,399 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAST opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

