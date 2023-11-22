Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,663 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

