Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

