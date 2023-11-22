Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,712 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

