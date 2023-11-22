Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $223.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $231.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

